Surprise Squad was at a west Phoenix Fry’s to find some Thanksgiving shoppers

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — With Thanksgiving around the corner, the Arizona’s Family Surprise Squad wanted to help Valley families with their Turkey Day shopping. Gibby Parra and the team popped into a west Phoenix Fry’s Food Store and headed to the meat department, where they found a bearded man with a young girl in the shopping cart.

Gibby asked him what he was thankful for, and the man said he was thankful for a long life. “You know what I’m thankful for?” Gibby said. “The Surprise Squad is giving $200 so you can be able to buy Thanksgiving dinner.” The man was touched by the gesture but added that he wanted to pay it forward by giving the gift card to the next person he saw.

The Surprise Squad spotted a woman shopping for meats nearby. When Gibby walked up to her, she said she watched him on 3TV all the time and had even seen him in previous Surprise Squad segments. “Oh, my word. Really,” she said when Gibby handed her a $200 gift card. “That’s great, I never had this happen.” She went on to say she was thankful that she was alive, walking and her belief in God.

Gibby then spotted a man looking at frozen turkeys. He had three already in his cart and was trying to pick out a fourth. He told Gibby he was in charge of shopping for his entire family’s holiday meal. He was visibly surprised when Gibby gave him a gift card courtesy of Valley Toyota Dealers and added that he was thankful for family, friends and Mariah Carey.

With only one gift card left, Gibby walked up to a father with a young boy in the shopping cart. The boy had a wad of tissue paper in his mouth. The dad told Gibby that the boy had just had his tooth taken out, so to cheer him up, they were shopping for pumpkins.

“Oh, no way, thank you so much,” the dad said with a smile when Gibby handed him the gift card. He gave Gibby an enthusiastic handshake.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.