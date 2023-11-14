Your Life
Food Drive
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

State GOP lawmakers outline plan for public teacher pay increase

The average teacher would get an $4,000 pay increase starting in 2025 if approved.
The average teacher would get an $4,000 pay increase starting in 2025 if approved.(Arizona's Family)
By David Baker
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 10:03 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Republican lawmakers gave details on Monday afternoon about their plan to increase pay for Arizona teachers in K-12 public schools.

During a news conference, they proposed a measure that would be put on the ballot that would create a fund exclusive for teacher pay and give teachers a 7% raise. That would equal about $4,000 for the average teacher. Senate President Warren Petersen, a Republican from Gilbert, said the pay raise would be done without increasing taxes. The land trust endowment would pay for it, which is a long-term savings account that helps fund education.

Currently, Arizona teachers make an average of about $56,000 per year. “This will mean Arizona teachers will be making above the national average for teachers and for starting teachers well above the national average,” Petersen said. “This is going to make Arizona extremely competitive in being able to attract good quality teachers.”

The proposal would be part of the option to renew Prop. 123, which was approved in 2016. It would go to the voters in November 2024, and if passed, the pay raises would start in summer 2025. “It’s the ultimate prioritization of what we think is most important in education in Arizona and it’s a good teacher standing in front of students every day,” said Sen. Ken Bennett, who is also the chairman of the House Education Committee.

Julie Garcia, who has been teaching for 12 years, was also at the news conference and supports this proposal. She said it’s a step in the right direction. “It’s helpful but doesn’t solve everything,” she said. She pointed to large class sizes as hindering the way she teaches.

Arizona Education Association president Marisol Garcia told Arizon’s Family she’s happy to hear teacher pay is a priority for the Republican-led Legislature. But at the same time, she’s skeptical that the funding would be stable long-term. “We don’t want a band-aid. We want a good solution and we will sit at the table with whoever has that solution,” Garcia said. “We want to make sure that if we’re adding to teachers’ salaries or educators’ salaries, that it’s stable. That it’s not for a couple years and then it falls off or that it’s not sustainable or has a negative impact on other parts of the state or other parts of the community.”

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Robert Glazer was suffering from Parkinson's and the effects of Agent Orange during the Korea...
Veterans Affairs wants vets to reapply for benefits after PACT Act
For HOAs with parking rules before 2015, homeowners will have to vote to keep them or not...
New Arizona law gets rid of certain parking rules in HOA communities
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school

Latest News

Attorney General Kris Mayes, pictured here at the Arizona state Capitol in Phoenix, Arizona.
Arizona AG announces ‘robust’ investigation into fake electors
On Friday morning, Douglas County Department of Corrections online records show Dominic Henton...
Man arrested for alleged assault of former Arizona Senator Martha McSally
If the “Arizona Abortion Access Act” does get on the ballot, recent polling suggests it has a...
Pro-choice groups working to get abortion rights on Arizona ballot in Nov. 2024
If the “Arizona Abortion Access Act” does get on the ballot, recent polling suggests it has a...
Pro-choice groups work to get abortion rights on AZ ballot in Nov. 2024