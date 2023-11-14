Your Life
Scottsdale police describe moments before detectives’ deadly shootout; 2nd suspect booked into jail

Suspects had multiple guns and ammunition
The court system has identified the second man allegedly involved in a kidnapping that led to a deadly shooting involving Scottsdale detectives.
By David Baker
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 4:39 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The Scottsdale Police Department released new details about what led up to a deadly shootout involving detectives and a suspected armed robber in a Mesa parking lot on Monday.

Around 11:45 a.m., investigators said special assignments unit detectives spotted a vehicle with two armed robbery suspects inside and a kidnapping victim, and they pulled into the Moreno’s Mexican Grill parking lot at the northwest corner of Horne and Broadway Road. One man, later identified by the courts as 43-year-old Wyatt Edge, got out and walked into the restaurant. That’s when detectives decided to try to save the man who had been kidnapped. As detectives moved in, the suspect still in the car, also a man, started shooting at police, investigators said. Four detectives returned fire, hitting the shooter, who was wearing body armor, according to Scottsdale police. He died at the scene. No detectives were shot.

The victim ran to safety during the shootout. He wasn’t hurt. Investigators said they found multiple guns and ammunition inside the car.

One detective was hurt when a bullet fragment hit him. He was taken to the hospital and later released. Police had originally said two detectives were hurt.

As for Edge inside the restaurant, he later came out and surrendered after some negotiations. He was later booked into jail on one count of kidnapping. His bond was set at $500,000.

Detectives haven’t released the name of the shooter. Police said the kidnapping was related to the previous Scottsdale armed robbery. The detectives who opened fire were placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure following police shootings. The investigation is ongoing.

