Scottsdale detectives shoot, kill suspect while rescuing man in car in Mesa

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A suspect is dead, and two officers received minor injuries after a shooting involving Scottsdale police during a rescue operation in Mesa late Monday morning.

According to Scottsdale Police Officer Aaron Bolin, the department’s special assignments unit spotted two suspects at Moreno’s Mexican Grill parking lot at the northwest corner of Horne and Horne and Broadway Road just before noon. They were inside a car with a man they were holding captive. One of the suspects then went inside the restaurant. That’s when Scottsdale detectives moved in to save the victim. During the rescue, Bolin said police shot the second suspect, killing him. The man was saved and not hurt.

Bolin said two officers were hurt during the rescue but were not shot. It’s unclear if they had to go to the hospital. Police held their positions as the first suspect was still in the restaurant. Bolin said after some negotiations, the suspect came out and peacefully surrendered.

The nearby schools were put on lockdown until the situation was contained to the parking lot, Bolin said. All the students were released on time. Those officers involved in the shooting were placed on leave, as is regular department procedure. The names of those involved haven’t been released.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.