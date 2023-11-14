Your Life
Food Drive
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Phoenix nonprofits receive $200,000 grant for helping underserved communities

Every year, Bank of America's Neighborhood Builders awards two nonprofits with a grant as well as leadership training and more.
By Mickaela Castillo
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 4:58 PM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Bank of America is giving back to the community by gifting two local nonprofits $200,000 for its Neighborhood Builders grant. For its 19th anniversary, Arizona Friends of Foster Children and All in Education were selected as the two organizations helping make a difference for Latino and BIPOC families and students. “I’m so excited and really just grateful. I’m so grateful for the belief in the work,” said Stephanie Parra, the executive director for All In Education.

All In Education aims to help Latino students in our communities with more opportunities in education. “We are making sure that our schools are providing access and opportunities to every single student and every single family that they serve,” Parra said. The grant will be used to help scale the program’s Parent Educator Academy, which integrates effective parent and family engagement into the school culture and structure.

Arizona Friends of Foster Children (AFFCF) aims to help address the unmet needs of children and youth in foster care systems. “It’s an incredible feeling. It’s a lot of excitement because as a nonprofit we rely on these recognitions and these investments in order for us to do this very critical work,” said Luis De La Crus, the president and CEO of AFFCF.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Glazer was suffering from Parkinson's and the effects of Agent Orange during the Korea...
Veterans Affairs wants vets to reapply for benefits after PACT Act
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
For HOAs with parking rules before 2015, homeowners will have to vote to keep them or not...
New Arizona law gets rid of certain parking rules in HOA communities
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school

Latest News

Southard was passionate about serving but loved his family more than anything.
Friends, family remember Apache Junction sergeant killed in military training incident
Friends and family are remembering the life and impact of Army Sgt. Andrew Southard who was...
Friends mourns Army sergeant from AJ killed in military training operation
Last year, 182 children died from the flu.
Arizona’s first pediatric flu death this season confirmed
Charles Ryan, the former head of the Arizona prison system, pleaded no contest to disorderly...
Ex-Arizona prison chief pleads no contest for disorderly conduct
The court system has identified the second man allegedly involved in a kidnapping that led to a...
2nd suspect identified in Scottsdale detectives' deadly shootout