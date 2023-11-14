Phoenix nonprofits receive $200,000 grant for helping underserved communities

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Bank of America is giving back to the community by gifting two local nonprofits $200,000 for its Neighborhood Builders grant. For its 19th anniversary, Arizona Friends of Foster Children and All in Education were selected as the two organizations helping make a difference for Latino and BIPOC families and students. “I’m so excited and really just grateful. I’m so grateful for the belief in the work,” said Stephanie Parra, the executive director for All In Education.

All In Education aims to help Latino students in our communities with more opportunities in education. “We are making sure that our schools are providing access and opportunities to every single student and every single family that they serve,” Parra said. The grant will be used to help scale the program’s Parent Educator Academy, which integrates effective parent and family engagement into the school culture and structure.

Arizona Friends of Foster Children (AFFCF) aims to help address the unmet needs of children and youth in foster care systems. “It’s an incredible feeling. It’s a lot of excitement because as a nonprofit we rely on these recognitions and these investments in order for us to do this very critical work,” said Luis De La Crus, the president and CEO of AFFCF.

