Phoenix mom receives lifesaving treatment from Mayo Clinic

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Nicole Phillips, a young mom of three, had her world turned upside down. “It was horrible for everyone because it affected everyone, not just me,” Phillips said. At just 14 years old, she was diagnosed with epilepsy, but it wasn’t until several years later her condition got worse. “It wasn’t until 2019, when I was nine months pregnant with my daughter, that I had one. After that, it was pretty out of control,” she said.

Phillips was on nearly 4000 milligrams of medicine and suffered from multiple seizures a day. Her seizures were so debilitating it affected her day-to-day activities, including being a mom. “It’s not fun to see your significant other on the couch, can’t move, taking them to bed, you have to help them up to go to the bathroom,” said her husband, JW Phillips.

It wasn’t until Phillips and her husband found Mayo Clinic that their lives changed forever. Phillips received nearly a four-hour surgery that took out a piece of her brain. Now, celebrating a year later, Phillips is seizure-free. “What do you do for someone who saved your life? They’re so amazing. Everything goes out to them,” Phillips said.

