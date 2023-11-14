Phoenix firefighters rescue 6 cats, dogs after kitchen fire

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Several pets are safe after a kitchen fire at a house in Phoenix on Tuesday morning.

Phoenix firefighters went to a house on 30th Avenue, in a neighborhood near 31st Avenue and Van Buren Street, on reports of a kitchen fire. While the small fire in the kitchen was quickly extinguished, smoke from the smoldering material spread throughout the home.

Fire crews were able to remove three cats and three dogs from the house and provide them with oxygen. Phoenix Fire officials say all of the pets are expected to be OK.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.