Man found shot to death behind Phoenix apartment complex

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found shot to death outside an apartment complex in Phoenix on Monday night.

Around 10:15 p.m., police responded to reports of shots fired in the area of 35th and Glendale avenues and found a man with a gunshot wound in an alley behind a Goldcrest Patio Homes condominium building. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives and a Phoenix police mobile command van remained in the area Tuesday morning, working to determine what led up to the shooting. Several neighbors tell Arizona’s Family they heard the gunshots Monday night, and a woman scream, but police have not indicated if any suspects have been identified.

