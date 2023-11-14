Man critically hurt after electrical box explodes at east Phoenix Home Depot

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is fighting for his life at a Phoenix hospital with severe burn injuries after an electrical box exploded at a Home Depot on Tuesday.

Phoenix firefighters responded to the store near 36th Street and Thomas Road around 10 a.m. Details are limited, but firefighters at the scene said that the victim suffered “significant burns to his face and hands.” Crews were then able to keep the fire from extending into the rest of the building. Video from the scene showed a number of workers standing outside of the store. At this time, a building systems specialist is now working to determine whether the store is safe enough to remain open. No other information has been released, and it’s unclear whether the victim was an electrical worker or an employee at the store.

