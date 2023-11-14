Your Life
Food Drive
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Legendary announcer Dick Vitale says his voice is still healing following cancer treatments

ESPN's Dick Vitale says his vocal cord cancer is in remission, but his voice still needs to rest.
ESPN's Dick Vitale says his vocal cord cancer is in remission, but his voice still needs to rest.(ESPN/YouTube via MGN)
By Jordan Gartner and TMX staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 3:29 PM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Legendary ESPN announcer Dick Vitale said this week that his vocal cord cancer is gone but he still needs more time to allow his voice to heal before returning to work.

“While I’m disappointed with the latest developments, I remain hopeful,” the 84-year-old basketball analyst said in a statement to ESPN on Monday. “The cancer is gone, which is amazing news, yet the impact of the treatments has taken its toll on my voice and requires more healing.”

The Hall of Famer was diagnosed with vocal cord cancer in July and had to rest his voice while he underwent radiation treatments. He previously underwent multiple surgeries to remove melanoma, a deadly type of skin cancer, and in 2021 was diagnosed with lymphoma, a cancer of the lymphatic system.

“With the season started, I am jumping out of my shoes to be back in the college basketball arenas, calling the game I love and being around so many great colleagues and fans. I have to listen to the medical experts, who have been so good to me, and with some more rest, I know I will be back for my 45th season,” Vitale said.

On Tuesday morning, Vitale revealed on Twitter that although his cancer is in remission, he is seeking treatment for other issues that have arisen in his vocal cords.

“I had such expectations when I learned that the 35 radiation treatments wiped out the cancer on my vocal cords,” the former coach wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “However due to the cancer & intense radiation, it created other problems on my vocal cords. I‘m heading to see Dr. Zeitels in Boston on Thursday as I will keep fighting this battle to get my voice back.”

Vitale has been a staple at ESPN since it launched in 1979, calling the network’s first college basketball broadcast.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Robert Glazer was suffering from Parkinson's and the effects of Agent Orange during the Korea...
Veterans Affairs wants vets to reapply for benefits after PACT Act
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
For HOAs with parking rules before 2015, homeowners will have to vote to keep them or not...
New Arizona law gets rid of certain parking rules in HOA communities
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school

Latest News

“ I have 7 million brothers and sisters in Israel:” thousands rally in March for Israel
The disturbance caused the American Airlines captain to turn the plane around and return to...
Hawaii woman sentenced for threatening crew, passengers on Phoenix flight to Honolulu
Palestinians line up for food during the ongoing Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip in Rafah...
Israeli military seizes broader control of northern Gaza and captures key government buildings
Speaker of the House Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., walks to the senate side for lunch with Senate...
House votes to prevent a government shutdown as GOP Speaker Johnson relies on Democrats for help
Hannah Pairrett's mom said her daughter thought she was taking Percocet, but the counterfeit...
Drug dealer’s sentencing delayed in Arizona teen’s fentanyl poisoning death