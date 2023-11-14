Jaime’s Local Love Podcast: Wild Bunch Desert Guides: For the love of the desert

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Showing people how to enjoy the beauty of the desert is the job Laurel Darren of Wild Bunch Desert Guides gave herself. She created her own hiking and mountain biking tour group and shows visitors and locals the best practices when it comes to taking on Mother Nature on two wheels or two feet. Hear how she works with many first timers and loves helps people overcome a fear, enjoy some wind therapy, or fall in love with something new.

Desert Rock Winery and Distillery - For the love of wine, veterans, and dogs: Paul Hoffman of Desert Rock Winery and Distillery has long worked in the world of wine. Founded in 2006, this is his 20th vintage making wine and 13th year in spirits. He gives back in many ways to our veterans and our animals and works with soldier’s best friend. Hoffman’s facility is by Kierland Commons and is the only one in the Valley where guests can have first-hand experiences to see and feel all elements of winemaking and distilling. When you go to Desert Rock Winery and Distillery, you can taste, hold a party, and even hang on the tiki deck.

Twenty6 Designs: Words Have Power: Words have power and handwriting artist Rachel Hudgens is committed to using her words to spread kindness, love, happiness, and faith. Hudgens started her hand lettering as a hobby, and when she started making shirts expressing her love of her new hometown of Phoenix, her business exploded. Hear how she went from trapped in a dumpster (it happened!!) to finding purpose in gratitude.

Pedal Haus Breweries: The Man of Mill Avenue: Julian Wright’s built bars along Mill Avenue since the 2000s. He says his key to success are blind confidence and scrappy ways. Pedal Haus Breweries is one of his most recent ventures. In Jaime’s Local Love, we talk about when money was short but hope made a way.

Two Plates Full - You can call her Terri “Two Plates”: Terri Weisz started her own business in Scottsdale out of necessity. She was pregnant and left to raise her child alone. She thought running her own kitchen store would allow her the flexibility to work and raise a family. Thirty-four years later, her store “Two Plates Full” is still going strong. Hear how Terri bobbed and weaved to make it work.

Barter and Shake: A story of Cocktails and Marketing: The best cocktail bar in the United States is right here in the Valley. The Tales of the Cocktail Foundation announced Century Grand in Phoenix the Best U.S. Cocktail Bar. The awards are like the Oscars for the beverage industry. Yet, Kailee Asher of Barter and Shake, says the award announcement generated more digital leads from LOCAL media, not the article in the big name magazine. She knows this because she studied the analytics. She quite literally wrote the book on it in her self published book: Mise En Place Marketing. She writes the recipe for small bars and restaurants to get the most out of their marketing and how to fish where the fish are, plus we get to hear the story of how Undertow and Century Grand came to be.

Cave + Post: When “Someday” Becomes TODAY: Patrick and Mary Burch are fourth-generation Arizonans who met in seventh grade. The couple LOVES Arizona but realized we were missing something in the Valley—a men’s boutique with casual yet stylish options for men. That “someday” finally came and the Burches opened Cave and Post. And in a nod to Arizona legacy, the shop is located in the same building as the former Easley’s Fun Shop. Hear all about the Burches’ Arizona family history and how they made “the jump” to work for themselves. Plus, you’ll want to shop with them too!

Just Roughin’ It - Take a hike, AZ!: Debbie Hendricks grew up in Arizona and learned to enjoy our state’s beauty at a very young age. Debbie and her husband Ray started an adventure company which then turned into an outdoor retail business, offering everything you need from a backpacking trip to a day hike. Debbie gives us some “pro tips” on which hikes have the best sunrises and sunsets and which are the least traveled—yet a must do!!

Porters and Old Town Gypsy - Family Tradition: The Halpin family is one of entrepreneurs. Meet a son, Grey Halpin, and his mother, Peggy Halpin. The family owns Porters Western Saloon and Old Town Gypsy Boutique in Scottsdale, Arizona. Learn how they create a tight-knit community among their customers.

Screws and Sparkles - Buckeye Bound: Host Jaime Cerreta introduces us to California born Sophia Martinez. She followed her in-laws to Buckeye, Arizona and developed a deep love of the city. Hear Sophia’s intense passion to help others grow their businesses as she grows hers into a place for community and fellowship.

Los Muertos Salsa: From Mortgages to Markets: Once in the finance world, Los Muertos Salsa maker and founder Anthony Perez is celebrating nine years as an Arizona entrepreneur. Host Jaime Cerreta learns how Anthony started by taking salsa orders at the bank to working the farmers markets, moving into a commercial kitchen and shifting business strategies during the pandemic. Los Muertos Salsa is a newsroom favorite at Arizona’s Family.

Lunch Money - The Quirkiest Shop in Town: Erin Dragoo says she bounced from job to job until she went back to the way she spent her lunch money as a child. Host Jaime Cerreta learns how Erin’s childhood fascination with colorful trinkets, tongue in cheek sayings, and happy vibes led her to her passion—helping people find the perfect gift to give! Her Chandler, Arizona store is filled with key chains, water bottles, stickers and more-- all designed to make you smile.

Knee Deep: For the Love of Denim: At just 30 years old, RaeAnn Luksza has four retail concepts and owns a building. Host Jaime Cerreta talks to RaeAnn about why she learned to upcycle denim, the surprising challenges she’s faced with social media, and how no DIY project is too big for a business owner.

The Cerreta Candy Company: Where Local Love began: Host Jaime Cerreta introduces us to the source of her love of local. As a little girl, she watched two very important people work as business owners in the ice cream and candy industries. Jaime launches this podcast by interviewing her parents—the reason she feels so passionate about local business owners—Jim and Kathy Cerreta

