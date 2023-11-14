Jaime Cerreta named grand marshal of Glendale’s Hometown Christmas Parade

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s time to prepare for the holidays in the Valley, and one of Arizona’s Family anchors will have a big part in this year’s celebration! On Monday, Glendale Mayor Jerry Weiers announced that Jaime Cerreta will serve as the grand marshal for the 10th annual Hometown Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 9.

Everyone is invited to join Mayor Weiers and Grand Marshal Cerreta at this family-friendly event on Glendale Avenue between 52nd Avenue and 58th Avenue. The parade has become a tradition in Glendale, bringing together participants and sponsors from across the Valley all to celebrate the reason for the season. It is put on by volunteers from nonprofits, faith-based organizations, businesses, individuals and the city of Glendale.

Mayor Weiers encourages those interested in participating to creatively decorate their vehicle, flatbed trailer, golf cart, or wagon or march in costumes. The parade is also great for promoting your business or organization while celebrating the holiday spirit. The deadline to register is Nov. 29. Click/tap here for more information.

This year’s parade will also help a good cause. Parade organizers are asking attendees to bring nonperishable or canned food to the parade to be donated to the Hope for Hunger Food Bank or make a monetary donation here. The Hope for Hunger Food Bank provides emergency food, case management, and job assistance to over 300 Glendale families daily. Last year, organizers of the Hometown Christmas Parade donated tens of thousands of dollars and many pounds of food to the food bank.

