I-10 eastbound closed in central Phoenix due to serious crash

The Phoenix Fire Department says a woman in her 60s was taken to the hospital in critical condition, and a man was taken in stable condition.
By David Baker
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 8:41 PM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Part of Interstate 10 in central Phoenix is closed because of a multi-vehicle crash.

It happened just after 8 p.m. on Monday on the eastbound side near 16th Street. According to the Phoenix Fire Department, crews had to rescue one person from the wreckage. Two people were taken to the hospital. A woman in her 60s is in critical condition and a man is in stable condition, firefighters say.

I-10 eastbound is closed at 16th Street, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. All drivers must exit the freeway at Seventh Street. No word on when the lanes will be reopened. The westbound lanes are unaffected. For the latest traffic conditions, click/tap here.

