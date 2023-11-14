Homicide detectives investigating man’s death near I-17 in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Phoenix Police Department is investigating a man’s death after police responded to reports of a shooting in the area early Tuesday morning.

Officers responded just before 1 a.m. to the area of Hazelwood Street and Black Canyon Access, just west of Interstate 17. When police arrived, they said they found a man who appeared to have overdosed. However, over the course of their investigation, detectives found “signs of trauma” but didn’t elaborate further. He was pronounced dead, and his name has not yet been released.

Homicide detectives are now working to learn more about what led up to the man’s death but haven’t released any other details. Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers to provide an anonymous tip.

