Your Life
Food Drive
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Hiker missing for months found dead with his dog still alive by his side

FILE -- Rescuers in Colorado say a hiker missing since August has been found dead with his dog...
FILE -- Rescuers in Colorado say a hiker missing since August has been found dead with his dog still alive next to his body.(Rustic Wanderlust via Canva)
By The Associated Press and Amy Beth Hanson, AP
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 4:18 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARCHULETA COUNTY, Colo. (AP) - A tiny Jack Russell terrier survived in the Colorado mountains for more than 10 weeks after her owner died of hypothermia, despite losing half her body weight, a rescuer said.

Richard Moore of Pagosa Springs, Colorado, and his 12-pound dog Finney had set out to climb Blackhead Peak east of the town on Aug. 19, but never returned home, the Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office said.

A days-long search of the treacherous and steep western side of the mountain between where Moore’s car was parked and the peak was unsuccessful, said Delinda VanneBrightyn with Taos Search and Rescue, whose search dog joined the effort. From the starting point, the hike to Blackhead Peak gains 2,150 feet in elevation.

When a hunter came upon the 71-year-old’s body in the San Juan Mountains on Oct. 30, Finney was still there with him, despite being down to just 6 pounds, VanneBrightyn said Tuesday.

A recovery crew was flown in the next day. Finney was taken to a veterinarian for a checkup and treatment and is now with Moore’s family, the sheriff’s office said.

Finney’s “magnificent story of survival” is a testament to her dedication and loyalty to Moore, said VanneBrightyn, who has trained dogs for two decades. “Jack Russells are pretty fierce, I have to say, they’re tough little dogs.”

The hunter found Moore’s body about 1.5 miles east of the peak, further away from his car, VanneBrightyn said.

Moore, who was an experienced hiker, died of hypothermia, Archuleta County Coroner Brad Hunt said. Hypothermia can cause people to become disoriented and confused.

But tiny Finney somehow survived, likely by hunting small animals such as mice while also managing to avoid predators like mountain lions, coyotes and bears, VanneBrightyn said.

“If that dog could talk it would be an amazing story,” she said. “We probably could not even believe the story the dog would tell.”

“We are very glad ... that Finney was returned to the family because they have lost their loved one, but they still have this wonderful, loyal dog,” VanneBrightyn said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Glazer was suffering from Parkinson's and the effects of Agent Orange during the Korea...
Veterans Affairs wants vets to reapply for benefits after PACT Act
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
For HOAs with parking rules before 2015, homeowners will have to vote to keep them or not...
New Arizona law gets rid of certain parking rules in HOA communities
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school

Latest News

Southard was passionate about serving but loved his family more than anything.
Friends, family remember Apache Junction sergeant killed in military training incident
Friends and family are remembering the life and impact of Army Sgt. Andrew Southard who was...
Friends mourns Army sergeant from AJ killed in military training operation
Last year, 182 children died from the flu.
Arizona’s first pediatric flu death this season confirmed
Palestinians line up for food during the ongoing Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip in Rafah...
Israeli defense officials agree to allow fuel into Gaza for humanitarian purposes
Charles Ryan, the former head of the Arizona prison system, pleaded no contest to disorderly...
Ex-Arizona prison chief pleads no contest for disorderly conduct