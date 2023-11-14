Your Life
Hawaii woman sentenced for threatening crew, passengers on Phoenix flight to Honolulu

The disturbance caused the American Airlines captain to turn the plane around and return to...
The disturbance caused the American Airlines captain to turn the plane around and return to Phoenix.(Photographer: art holeman | City of Phoenix Aviation Department)
By Tianna Morimoto
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 4:05 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman has been sentenced for causing a major disturbance on an American Airlines flight from Phoenix to Hawaii last year. On Tuesday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Arizona announced that 29-year-old Cayla Farris, of Hawaii, will serve 3.6 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. While on supervised release, Farris is not allowed to travel by commercial aircraft without approval. Farris must also pay American Airlines $38,952 in restitution for delayed-related costs due to her actions.

Farris was on an American Airlines flight from Phoenix to Honolulu on Feb. 13, 2022, when she began to use profanity and threaten the flight crew and passengers onboard. The flight crew couldn’t continue doing their jobs so the captain turned the plane around and returned to Phoenix. Farris’ disturbance caused several flights to be rerouted to Hawaii.

Farris pleaded guilty on Sept. 12 to interference with a flight crew member.

