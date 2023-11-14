Your Life
Former Arizona prison chief pleads no contest after 2022 standoff with Tempe officers

Ryan retired as the director of the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation, and Reentry in September 2019.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 10:09 AM MST|Updated: moments ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/AP) — Former Arizona Corrections Director Charles Ryan has pleaded no contest Tuesday to a disorderly conduct charge for an encounter in which police say he fired a gun inside his Tempe home in early 2022 and pointed a firearm at two officers during a three-hour standoff.

The maximum sentence Ryan, who retired as corrections director in September 2019, could receive is two years in prison. Ryan’s trial on charges of unlawful discharge of a firearm and disorderly conduct had been scheduled for Nov. 20.

Back in September, Arizona’s Family political editor, Dennis Welch, spoke with a local defense attorney who said Ryan could have faced significantly more serious charges. “Pointing a gun at a cop is a very serious charge under the criminal code. He could have been charged as high as a class 2 felony,” said attorney Tom Ryan, who has no relation to the former corrections chief.

Police were called to the house on Jan. 6, 2022, on a report that Ryan had shot himself in the hand. It was later revealed by police that the hand injury was caused by a less-than-lethal projectile shot by police after Ryan pointed a handgun at officers. Authorities also said the projectile was found during surgery.

Ryan’s sentencing date is now set for Jan. 11, 2024.

