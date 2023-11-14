Former Arizona prison chief pleads no contest after 2022 standoff with Tempe officers

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/AP) — Former Arizona Corrections Director Charles Ryan has pleaded no contest Tuesday to a disorderly conduct charge for an encounter in which police say he fired a gun inside his Tempe home in early 2022 and pointed a firearm at two officers during a three-hour standoff.

The maximum sentence Ryan, who retired as corrections director in September 2019, could receive is two years in prison. Ryan’s trial on charges of unlawful discharge of a firearm and disorderly conduct had been scheduled for Nov. 20.

Back in September, Arizona’s Family political editor, Dennis Welch, spoke with a local defense attorney who said Ryan could have faced significantly more serious charges. “Pointing a gun at a cop is a very serious charge under the criminal code. He could have been charged as high as a class 2 felony,” said attorney Tom Ryan, who has no relation to the former corrections chief.

Police were called to the house on Jan. 6, 2022, on a report that Ryan had shot himself in the hand. It was later revealed by police that the hand injury was caused by a less-than-lethal projectile shot by police after Ryan pointed a handgun at officers. Authorities also said the projectile was found during surgery.

Ryan’s sentencing date is now set for Jan. 11, 2024.

