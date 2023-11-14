FBI offers $10,000 reward for info leading to arrest in death of Queen Creek teen

QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) -- The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to a suspect or suspects in the death of Preston Lord, a teenager who was violently attacked at a Halloween party in Queen Creek last month.

While no arrests have been made, the Queen Creek Police Department provided an update on Tuesday, saying that they’ve identified “multiple persons of interests” as the homicide investigation continues. Detectives say they’ve received hundreds of tips, and combed through extensive interviews, warrants and court orders to find the people responsible. The police agency has also been receiving help from other Valley law enforcement agencies in recent days. Now that the FBI’s Phoenix Field Office is involved, the feds are offering up a tipline and a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

“Parents, we are asking you to talk to your kids. If they have direct evidence related to this case, we need you to come forward. For those who attended this party or saw the incident, if you are being threatened or you are scared to say something, please talk to your parents or someone you trust, “said QCPD Chief Randy Brice. “Do the right thing and help us bring justice for Preston and his family.”

Last week, a vigil was held to remember the beloved 16-year-old who was a junior at Combs High School in San Tan Valley. Lord was killed on the night of Oct. 28 after officers first responded to a disturbance call involving teens near 194th Street and Via Del Rancho. Police arrived minutes later to find no evidence that a crime had occurred. About an hour later, QCPD again showed up at the home as first responders found Lord seriously hurt while lying on the road. He died after his heart stopped two days later, caused by the severity of the injuries sustained during the assault.

In the days that followed, false social media swirled that officers were already at the party when the attack happened, but authorities refuted those claims. An estimated 100 to 200 people were at the holiday party, and adults were present when authorities arrived. A GoFundMe created a family member has since raised nearly $100,000 as of noontime Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI’s toll-free tipline at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324). Photo and video evidence can also be submitted at fbi.gov/prestonlord.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest in the death of Queen Creek teen Preston Lord. (FBI)

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.