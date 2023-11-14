Your Life
Food Drive
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Arizona’s getting more clouds and chances of light rain this week

AZFAMILY | First Alert Weather Update for noon Tuesday, 11/14/23
By Paul Horton
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 2:58 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It was a warm start to our morning with a low of 68 degrees. This broke the previous record warm low by 5 degrees. With the cloud cover we are expecting this week, we will continue to see warmer temperatures in the next few mornings.

This ridge of high pressure that is bringing us warmer temperatures is slowly sliding to the east. So far today, we have hit a high of 89 degrees, very close to the record of 91 degrees. Our average high this time of year is 77 degrees, so we were well above that.

We are keeping an eye out for a low pressure system that will move into our state, which will bring us a chance of light rain Wednesday night into Thursday morning.    This will be the first round of light showers, and a second round is expected Friday into Saturday morning. The bulk of the rain is expected to fall in Southern California, with very light amounts expected here. Temperatures will drop back into the 70s starting on Saturday.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Glazer was suffering from Parkinson's and the effects of Agent Orange during the Korea...
Veterans Affairs wants vets to reapply for benefits after PACT Act
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
For HOAs with parking rules before 2015, homeowners will have to vote to keep them or not...
New Arizona law gets rid of certain parking rules in HOA communities
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school

Latest News

First Alert Weather Update for noon Tuesday, 11/14/23
Weather changes on the way for Arizona
AZFAMILY | First Alert Weather Update for noon Tuesday, 11/14/23
Phoenix's high is 11 degrees above average this time of year
AZFAMILY | First Alert Weather Update for 9 a.m. Tuesday 11/14/23
Two rounds of wet weather in Arizona possible
AZFamily First Alert Weather 5AM Update for 11/14/2023
Weather changes for metro Phoenix this weekend