Arizona’s getting more clouds and chances of light rain this week

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It was a warm start to our morning with a low of 68 degrees. This broke the previous record warm low by 5 degrees. With the cloud cover we are expecting this week, we will continue to see warmer temperatures in the next few mornings.

This ridge of high pressure that is bringing us warmer temperatures is slowly sliding to the east. So far today, we have hit a high of 89 degrees, very close to the record of 91 degrees. Our average high this time of year is 77 degrees, so we were well above that.

We are keeping an eye out for a low pressure system that will move into our state, which will bring us a chance of light rain Wednesday night into Thursday morning. This will be the first round of light showers, and a second round is expected Friday into Saturday morning. The bulk of the rain is expected to fall in Southern California, with very light amounts expected here. Temperatures will drop back into the 70s starting on Saturday.

