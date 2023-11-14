Your Life
2 veterans reconnect on social media after 40 years realize they live in Tucson

Something Good is sponsored by Papa Murphy’s
The two reconnected over social media and decided to meet up. In a surprise to both of them, they learned they lived in the same city and just 3 miles apart.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 9:01 AM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — William Mitch and his friend Curtis Freeman met back in 1981 at Langley Air Force Base in Virginia. They lost touch in the 80s, but in 2011, the two reconnected on Facebook.

Last week, they were catching up on their time in the service when they realized they lived just 3 miles apart! So, for the first time in decades, two long-lost friends got together. “You know,” Freeman said. “It’s not only the memories that are coming back, but it’s also the heartfelt reunion of the friendship one had back in those days. It’s like it was never lost.”

The two say they’re looking forward to learning more about each other’s families and what they’ve been up to all these years.

We love hearing about Something Good happening in our community. So, if you know someone or see a business spreading kindness or doing something good, go to the Something Good page on azfamily.com and click ‘Share Your Story’ to nominate someone who has gone above and beyond to do something good in their community.

