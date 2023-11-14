19-year-old arrested after woman shot to death at west Phoenix home

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A suspect has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a young woman on Halloween, Phoenix police said Tuesday. Chamille Tapia-Hernandez, 19, was booked into jail late last week.

Just before 12:30 p.m. on Oct. 31, 23-year-old Alyssa Candelaria Gomez was shot inside a home near 75th Avenue and Indian School Road in west Phoenix. Police say the shooting happened while several people were inside the home and that officers had to clear the area so Gomez could be brought outside to an ambulance. She died later at a hospital. Witnesses told investigators that the suspect was already gone when police arrived.

Detectives later identified Tapia-Hernandez as the suspect, and she was arrested last Thursday, Nov. 9. She was booked on a charge of second-degree murder, and her bail was set at $1 million.

