Your Life
Food Drive
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

19-year-old arrested after woman shot to death at west Phoenix home

Chamille Tapia Hernandez, 19, was booked into jail with 2nd-degree murder charges on Nov. 9,...
Chamille Tapia Hernandez, 19, was booked into jail with 2nd-degree murder charges on Nov. 9, 2023.(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 3:05 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A suspect has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a young woman on Halloween, Phoenix police said Tuesday. Chamille Tapia-Hernandez, 19, was booked into jail late last week.

Just before 12:30 p.m. on Oct. 31, 23-year-old Alyssa Candelaria Gomez was shot inside a home near 75th Avenue and Indian School Road in west Phoenix. Police say the shooting happened while several people were inside the home and that officers had to clear the area so Gomez could be brought outside to an ambulance. She died later at a hospital. Witnesses told investigators that the suspect was already gone when police arrived.

Detectives later identified Tapia-Hernandez as the suspect, and she was arrested last Thursday, Nov. 9. She was booked on a charge of second-degree murder, and her bail was set at $1 million.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Glazer was suffering from Parkinson's and the effects of Agent Orange during the Korea...
Veterans Affairs wants vets to reapply for benefits after PACT Act
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
For HOAs with parking rules before 2015, homeowners will have to vote to keep them or not...
New Arizona law gets rid of certain parking rules in HOA communities
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school

Latest News

Yvonne Menke, 45, was shot to death on Dec. 12, 1985, in St. Croix Falls, Wis.
Apache Junction woman, 80, charged in Wisconsin cold case murder
A heavy police presence could be seen near an apartment complex.
Homicide detectives investigating man’s death near I-17 in Phoenix
Three cats and three dogs were take to safety and given oxygen Tuesday morning, Nov. 14, 2023,...
Phoenix firefighters rescue 6 cats, dogs after kitchen fire
Law enforcement shared new photos of the beloved teen who was brutally attack at a Halloween...
FBI offers $10,000 reward for info leading to arrest in death of Queen Creek teen