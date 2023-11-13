Warm start to week, cool & wet changes coming

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Look for a mostly sunny and unseasonably warm day ahead in the Valley with a forecast high of 89 degrees. That’s 11 degrees above normal for this time of year and two degrees shy of the record of 91 degrees on this date back in 1999.

Occasional breeziness can be expected across the state for the next few days as high pressure over the west competes with low pressure to both our east and west. This pressure gradient will drive easterly winds in the Valley up to 15 mph over the next few days. Temperatures also stay above average through Wednesday, with afternoon highs in the upper 80s and near-record warm morning lows in the low 60s.

A weather pattern shift is in store for the second half of the week as an area of low pressure off the Southern California coast moves onshore. The timing of this low is still uncertain, but rain could start as early as Wednesday night and could last through Saturday night. The best chances at this point are Friday and Saturday.

Rainfall amounts are also still uncertain, with models predicting anything from no measurable rain to 2 inches of rain in the Valley. We’ll get a better idea of the timing and moisture amounts from this system over the next few days.

