Your Life
Food Drive
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Warm start to week, cool & wet changes coming

AZFAMILY | First Alert Weather Update for 5 a.m. Monday 11/13/23
By April Warnecke
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 5:40 AM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Look for a mostly sunny and unseasonably warm day ahead in the Valley with a forecast high of 89 degrees. That’s 11 degrees above normal for this time of year and two degrees shy of the record of 91 degrees on this date back in 1999.

Occasional breeziness can be expected across the state for the next few days as high pressure over the west competes with low pressure to both our east and west. This pressure gradient will drive easterly winds in the Valley up to 15 mph over the next few days. Temperatures also stay above average through Wednesday, with afternoon highs in the upper 80s and near-record warm morning lows in the low 60s.

A weather pattern shift is in store for the second half of the week as an area of low pressure off the Southern California coast moves onshore. The timing of this low is still uncertain, but rain could start as early as Wednesday night and could last through Saturday night. The best chances at this point are Friday and Saturday.

Rainfall amounts are also still uncertain, with models predicting anything from no measurable rain to 2 inches of rain in the Valley. We’ll get a better idea of the timing and moisture amounts from this system over the next few days.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Robert Glazer was suffering from Parkinson's and the effects of Agent Orange during the Korea...
Veterans Affairs wants vets to reapply for benefits after PACT Act
For HOAs with parking rules before 2015, homeowners will have to vote to keep them or not...
New Arizona law gets rid of certain parking rules in HOA communities
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school

Latest News

AZFAMLY | First Alert Weather Update for 5 a.m. Monday 11/13/23
Rain chances this week in Arizona
A cool-down and possible rain chances for the Phoenix-area are in store next week.
Much needed rain in Arizona could be just around the corner
By Wednesday, expect a change in the weather! As the high pressure moves away, a storm in the...
Arizona could see some rain later this upcoming week
First Alert Weather Update 11/12/23
It’s warmer than normal in Arizona but there could be some rain this week