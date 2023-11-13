Your Life
Two brothers arrested for alleged armed robbery at Buckeye convenience store

19-year-old Jaimarion Miller and 22-year-old Davontai Greeney face multiple felony charges.
19-year-old Jaimarion Miller and 22-year-old Davontai Greeney face multiple felony charges.(Buckeye Police Department)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 4:36 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - After weeks of investigating, police say two brothers are in jail for an alleged armed robbery at a Buckeye convenience store in late September.

On Sept. 23, Buckeye police were called to an armed robbery at a Chevron on Monroe Avenue and 9th Street. Police say two men wearing face masks walked into the convenience store, pointed a gun at an employee and demanded cash from the register. The suspects soon left with some money before officers arrived. It is not known how much cash the suspects took, but police say no one was hurt during the robbery.

After over a month of investigation, detectives identified the suspects as brothers, 19-year-old Jaimarion Miller and 22-year-old Davontai Greeney. On Thursday, Buckeye police and the U.S. Marshals Service arrested Miller at a home in Phoenix and Greeney at a home in Avondale.

The brothers were booked into jail and face multiple felony charges. Police say the weapon used in the robbery was also recovered.

