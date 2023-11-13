These are some of the hottest toys of 2023, according to The Toy Insider

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Santa may slide down the chimney, but Elmo Slide is the one with the real moves this holiday season. “Elmo slide is one of the most innovative, interactive Elmos we have seen,” said Madeleine Buckley, a senior editor at The Toy Insider. “His mouth moves. His body moves. His dances really encourages kids to get up and active and moving.”

Elmo Slide is one of The Toy Insider’s “Hot 20″ toys of 2023. “Across the board, hot toys have that something special. They either offer new innovation that is going to make kids excited about play, get parents excited about their learning potential, or they’re featuring a hot character that really is of the moment,” Buckley said.

Other top toys taking off this year include the L.O.L. Surprise! Magic Flyers. “She’s a little drone. She’ll take off and then kids can catch her, release again and again.” Magic Flyers are best for kids ages four and up and cost $29.99 each.

Another familiar face also landed on the “Hot 20″ list with Super Mario Bros. Wonder. “Mario is back for a whole new series of adventures. It’s great for multiplayer fun. If you have someone in your life with a Nintendo Switch system, this is a fantastic gift idea. I also highly recommend gifting video games if you’re stuck in that last-minute moment for gift shopping because you don’t have to get the physical copy. You don’t have to worry about it selling out. You can get a digital code,” Buckley said.

Though digital codes will make gifting easy for video games, there are some gifts that could end up out of stock. “I think it’s a tried and true experience of holiday toy shopping that there are going to be those toys that are a little bit harder to find,” Buckley said. “If you look at our Hot 20 on our holiday gift guide this year, that’s a good indicator of those toys that we’re expecting to sell out quickly.”

