Suspected arsonist in deadly Phoenix house fire was victim’s caregiver, documents say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — New details are coming to light in the arrest of a man who allegedly started a house fire in north Phoenix that resulted in the death of an older woman last week. Wayne Everett Tweed, 59, is facing multiple charges in connection with the murder of 86-year-old Elizabeth Bell.

The fire broke out around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday at a home near 39th Avenue and Mohawk Lane, which is north of the Loop 101 Agua Fria freeway. According to court documents, first responders were told that someone was trapped inside the house and that a former tenant had started the fire. When firefighters got the fire under control, they found Bell’s body inside. Another man who lived there was also hurt and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police spoke with that man, who reportedly told them Tweed had been hired as Bell’s caregiver about a year ago. He told investigators Tweed became increasingly erratic, saying he had physical fights with his girlfriend, tampered with the home’s air conditioner and started large bonfires in the backyard. A few days before the fire, he said a restraining order was filed against Tweed, which banned him from being at the home.

The man said he woke up around 6 a.m. on the day of the fire and saw Tweed in the backyard. He said he called the police and that Tweed left before officers arrived. Per documents, he said Tweed continued returning to the property as the day went on and only left following an argument.

Early that afternoon, the man said he was taking care of Bell when he looked out the window and saw Tweed walking down the street. He said that seconds later, he heard a crack from the kitchen and saw flames spreading fast through the home. The court documents go on to say that Bell was “bedridden with very limited mobility” and that the man couldn’t get her out of the house because of the growing fire. He reportedly called 911 as he ran from the front door.

Investigators are trying to figure out a motive for a man arrested and accused of setting a house on fire that killed a woman in north Phoenix.

Police reviewed surveillance video showing a man matching Tweed’s description around the time the fire started. Tweed was also known to carry a lighter and lighter fluid, and a K-9 detected two locations in the home where the fluid was possibly used.

On Friday evening, dozens of Phoenix police officers surrounded a home where Tweed’s mother lives blocks away from the deadly fire. Documents say Tweed ran from the home but was taken into custody. Officers confiscated a bag of pills believed to be fentanyl from one of his pockets. His girlfriend was also taken into custody on a felony warrant unrelated to the fire.

During an interview with detectives, Tweed reportedly admitted to going to Bell’s home multiple times on Thursday but denied starting the fire. Documents say that when investigators confronted him with evidence, Tweed requested an attorney.

He was booked into jail on charges including first-degree murder, attempted murder, arson, kidnapping and drug offenses. During a court appearance on Saturday, it was revealed Tweed has a long criminal record, including a manslaughter conviction in the 80s.

Tweed is being held on a $2 million cash-only bond.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.