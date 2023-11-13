Scottsdale police detectives involved in shooting at Mesa intersection
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 12:22 PM MST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A major intersection in Mesa is closed after a shooting involving Scottsdale police officers late Monday morning.
The shooting involving Scottsdale detectives happened shortly before noon near Horne and Broadway Road, which is currently shut down in all four directions. Scottsdale police say no officers were injured, but it’s currently unclear if a suspect was wounded.
Arizona’s Family is working to gather additional information. Check back for updates.
See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.
Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.
Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.