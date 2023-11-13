Scottsdale police detectives involved in shooting at Mesa intersection

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A major intersection in Mesa is closed after a shooting involving Scottsdale police officers late Monday morning.

The shooting involving Scottsdale detectives happened shortly before noon near Horne and Broadway Road, which is currently shut down in all four directions. Scottsdale police say no officers were injured, but it’s currently unclear if a suspect was wounded.

🚨#CriticalIncident🚨

Scottsdale PD detectives have been involved in a shooting in Mesa near Horne and Broadway. There are no reported injuries to officers. This is still an active scene. Please avoid the area and look for further updates here on X. pic.twitter.com/SGmjzpss7C — ScottsdalePD (@ScottsdalePD) November 13, 2023

Arizona’s Family is working to gather additional information. Check back for updates.

The intersection of Horne and Broadway is shut down in all directions for a police incident. Please stay out of the area. pic.twitter.com/JAohOpch6H — Mesa Police Dept. (@MesaPD) November 13, 2023

