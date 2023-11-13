Your Life
Food Drive
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Scottsdale police detectives involved in shooting at Mesa intersection

Scottsdale police detectives were involved in a shooting at a Mesa business late Monday morning.
Scottsdale police detectives were involved in a shooting at a Mesa business late Monday morning.(Arizona's Family)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 12:22 PM MST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) A major intersection in Mesa is closed after a shooting involving Scottsdale police officers late Monday morning.

The shooting involving Scottsdale detectives happened shortly before noon near Horne and Broadway Road, which is currently shut down in all four directions. Scottsdale police say no officers were injured, but it’s currently unclear if a suspect was wounded.

Arizona’s Family is working to gather additional information. Check back for updates.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Robert Glazer was suffering from Parkinson's and the effects of Agent Orange during the Korea...
Veterans Affairs wants vets to reapply for benefits after PACT Act
For HOAs with parking rules before 2015, homeowners will have to vote to keep them or not...
New Arizona law gets rid of certain parking rules in HOA communities
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school

Latest News

Arizona State Athletic Director Ray Anderson walks on the sideline during the second half of an...
Ray Anderson resigns as ASU’s athletic director
Millennium High School in Goodyear is one of seven schools that received a grant to create a...
Millennium High School gifted $14K for new welding program encouraging trade skills
Arizona is participating in the IRS' free federal direct tax filing pilot program, which will...
Free tax filing program rolling out soon by IRS, Arizona agency
Arizona is part of the IRS' free direct tax filing program, which will include filing for free...
Free federal, state 'direct' tax filing available for Arizonans in January