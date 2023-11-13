Your Life
Food Drive
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Queen of Clean: Window cleaning tips to know before the holidays

The holidays are coming up, which likely means your homes are going to be busy with relatives, kids and food. Here are some tips to keep those windows clean.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 1:13 PM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The holidays are coming up, which for many means a home filled with family, friends, kids and food (and pets). Along with The Queen of Clean’s tips on keeping your laundry and fabrics clean, you might want to know how to keep those windows clean.

Linda’s Favorite Mixture (when you’re in a hurry)

  • 2 cups club soda
  • 1 tablespoon lemon juice
  • 1 teaspoon corn starch
  • Mix in a spray bottle and shake (make sure you label that bottle appropriately)

For more mixtures, check out Linda’s segment from Good Morning Arizona.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Robert Glazer was suffering from Parkinson's and the effects of Agent Orange during the Korea...
Veterans Affairs wants vets to reapply for benefits after PACT Act
For HOAs with parking rules before 2015, homeowners will have to vote to keep them or not...
New Arizona law gets rid of certain parking rules in HOA communities
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school

Latest News

The holidays are coming up, which likely means your homes are going to be busy with relatives,...
Queen of Clean: Cleaning up those windows during the holidays
The Arizona Department of Child Safety is holding it's annual toy drive with help from the...
Arizona child agency and Valley church holding annual toy drive for foster kids
Millennium High School in Goodyear is one of seven schools that received a grant to create a...
Millennium High School gifted $14K for new welding program encouraging trade skills
Arizona is participating in the IRS' free federal direct tax filing pilot program, which will...
Free tax filing program rolling out soon by IRS, Arizona agency