Queen of Clean: Window cleaning tips to know before the holidays

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The holidays are coming up, which for many means a home filled with family, friends, kids and food (and pets). Along with The Queen of Clean’s tips on keeping your laundry and fabrics clean, you might want to know how to keep those windows clean.

Linda’s Favorite Mixture (when you’re in a hurry)

2 cups club soda

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 teaspoon corn starch

Mix in a spray bottle and shake (make sure you label that bottle appropriately)

For more mixtures, check out Linda’s segment from Good Morning Arizona.

