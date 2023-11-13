Powerball player in Gilbert wins $50,000; 2 others win $100,000 playing scratchers

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A few Arizona Lottery players hit it back thanks to the Powerball and Scratcher tickets. Somebody won a cool $50,000 after buying a ticket for the Powerball at the Fry’s Food Store on Higley Road and Chandler Heights Road. They matched four of the winning numbers, which were 1, 12, 14, 24, 57 and the Powerball was 7.

Two other people scored big with the Holiday Scratchers. Somebody bought a 25 Days of Winning ticket at the Sun City Elks Lodge at 107th Avenue and Union Hills Drive and won $100,000. Someone else also won $100,000 after buying a 25 Days of Winning Scratchers ticket at the Elliot Market on Elliot Road and Estrella Parkway in Goodyear. Both tickets were claimed last week.

The other big winner was somebody who bought a “Snow Much Fun” ticket at the Circle K on Broadway Road and Extension Road. They won $10,000.

The next Powerball drawing is Monday night, with the jackpot expected to be about $235 million. The Mega Millions drawing is Tuesday, with the jackpot being about $245 million.

