Police officer in eastern Arizona arrested for alleged child sex crimes

SPRINGERVILLE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — An eastern Arizona police officer has been arrested for alleged child sex crimes involving a girl. Round Valley Police Officer Ismael Amaya-Molina is facing numerous charges.

On Oct. 31, detectives with the Apache County Sheriff’s Office Special Crimes Enforcement Team (SCET) were notified by a concerned citizen of the alleged crimes. After conducting interviews and serving several search warrants, detectives arrested Amaya-Molina on Thursday. He was booked on charges including sexual misconduct with a minor, sexual molestation of a child and stalking.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with additional information is asked to contact Apache County SCET detectives at (928) 337-4321. The Round Valley Police Department was recently formed after the towns of Eagar and Springerville consolidated agencies in Apache County.

