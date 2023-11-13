Your Life
Police officer in eastern Arizona arrested for alleged child sex crimes

Round Valley police officer Ismael Amaya-Molina is facing numerous charges.
Round Valley police officer Ismael Amaya-Molina is facing numerous charges.(Apache County Sheriff's Office)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 2:47 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SPRINGERVILLE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) An eastern Arizona police officer has been arrested for alleged child sex crimes involving a girl. Round Valley Police Officer Ismael Amaya-Molina is facing numerous charges.

On Oct. 31, detectives with the Apache County Sheriff’s Office Special Crimes Enforcement Team (SCET) were notified by a concerned citizen of the alleged crimes. After conducting interviews and serving several search warrants, detectives arrested Amaya-Molina on Thursday. He was booked on charges including sexual misconduct with a minor, sexual molestation of a child and stalking.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with additional information is asked to contact Apache County SCET detectives at (928) 337-4321. The Round Valley Police Department was recently formed after the towns of Eagar and Springerville consolidated agencies in Apache County.

