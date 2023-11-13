Your Life
Phoenix Rising wins USL Championship after beating Charleston Battery

By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 8:16 PM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, NC (3TV/CBS 5) - The Phoenix Rising has won its first-ever USL Championship. The team beat the Charleston Battery during a penalty shootout 3-2. The regulation game ended in a 1-1 tie.

This is a developing story. Stay with Arizona’s Family for continuing coverage of this story.

