Over 1 million Arizonans expected to travel for Thanksgiving, setting record

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — More than 1 million Arizonans are expected to travel for Thanksgiving later this month, according to a new report by AAA.

“Travel demand has truly bounced back to prepandemic levels,” said Brian Ng, senior vice president of membership and travel marketing for AAA Arizona. “Our holiday travel projections show the year long trend of Arizonans’ eagerness to get away and create memories with family and friends.”

AAA says 1.12 million Arizonans will travel over Thanksgiving weekend this year, up 3% from last year. That number would set a new record for the state that’s surpassed only by record volume in 2005.

Nationwide, 55.4 million people are expected to travel for Thanksgiving, which is up more than 2% from last year and the third-largest travel volume since 2001. AAA says that 49 million (88%) Americans will drive, while 4.7 million (8.5%) are expected to fly.

If driving, AAA recommends that travelers aim for off-peak hours leading up to the holiday weekend, which is before 11 a.m. or after 6 p.m.—especially if traveling on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving.

