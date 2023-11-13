Your Life
Food Drive
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Over 1 million Arizonans expected to travel for Thanksgiving, setting record

AAA says that 49 million (88%) Americans will drive, while 4.7 million (8.5%) are expected to...
AAA says that 49 million (88%) Americans will drive, while 4.7 million (8.5%) are expected to fly.(Arizona's Family)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 2:54 PM MST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) More than 1 million Arizonans are expected to travel for Thanksgiving later this month, according to a new report by AAA.

“Travel demand has truly bounced back to prepandemic levels,” said Brian Ng, senior vice president of membership and travel marketing for AAA Arizona. “Our holiday travel projections show the year long trend of Arizonans’ eagerness to get away and create memories with family and friends.”

AAA says 1.12 million Arizonans will travel over Thanksgiving weekend this year, up 3% from last year. That number would set a new record for the state that’s surpassed only by record volume in 2005.

Nationwide, 55.4 million Americans are expected to travel for Thanksgiving, including 1.12...
Nationwide, 55.4 million Americans are expected to travel for Thanksgiving, including 1.12 million Arizonans.(AAA)

Nationwide, 55.4 million people are expected to travel for Thanksgiving, which is up more than 2% from last year and the third-largest travel volume since 2001. AAA says that 49 million (88%) Americans will drive, while 4.7 million (8.5%) are expected to fly.

If driving, AAA recommends that travelers aim for off-peak hours leading up to the holiday weekend, which is before 11 a.m. or after 6 p.m.—especially if traveling on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Robert Glazer was suffering from Parkinson's and the effects of Agent Orange during the Korea...
Veterans Affairs wants vets to reapply for benefits after PACT Act
For HOAs with parking rules before 2015, homeowners will have to vote to keep them or not...
New Arizona law gets rid of certain parking rules in HOA communities
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school

Latest News

The holidays are coming up, which likely means your homes are going to be busy with relatives,...
Queen of Clean: Cleaning up those windows during the holidays
Check out the before and after as Katrina's hair gets the "Cowboy Copper" makeover.
Good Morning Glam: The ‘Cowboy Copper’ hair color craze
Check out the before and after as the season's new hair craze is applied to this month's model,...
Good Morning Glam: 'Cowboy Copper' hair before and after
Stylists say the color craze is perfect for all skin tones and hair types.
Good Morning Glam: 'Cowboy Copper' hair color craze