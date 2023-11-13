New Mexico-themed happy hour in Scottsdale brings the spice, deals

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — If you like spice, you’re going to love this happy hour spot! Carlsbad Tavern in Scottsdale has happy hour seven days a week from 2 to 6 p.m., which includes a bunch of great items that come with a kick!

Be sure to check out their Ribeye quesadilla with sautéed onions, mixed peppers, mushrooms, and jalapeño jack cheese served on a bed of black beans for $13. The skillet nachos are huge with tons of cheese, ground beef, fire-roasted jalapenos, pico and sour cream for $12. They are a meal in itself! Their southwest potstickers are a hit with chicken, minced peppers and Anaheim chiles, served with sweet corn cream sauce for $10.

They have a huge patio with a waterfall and the inside of the restaurant resembles a cave, a nod to the Carlsbad Caverns of New Mexico. Be sure to try them out and have a beer handy to handle some of the spice coming your way! Check out the menu here!

3313 Hayden Rd., Scottsdale - Happy Hour every day from 2 to 6 p.m.

Check out our other recommendations here.

