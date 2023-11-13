Your Life
Food Drive
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Man seriously injured in hit-and-run collision in west Phoenix

Police are searching for a driver after a man crossing the road was hit by a truck early Monday...
Police are searching for a driver after a man crossing the road was hit by a truck early Monday morning.(Arizona's Family)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 7:58 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is hospitalized in critical condition after being hit by a truck early Monday morning in west Phoenix. Police are now searching for the driver of that truck.

The hit-and-run happened around 12:30 a.m. on 35th Avenue just north of Thomas Road. According to Phoenix police, the man was crossing mid-block on 35th Avenue outside of a crosswalk when he was hit by a truck that was heading south. Officers arrived to find a man with serious injuries, and fire crews rushed him to the hospital. Police say he’s expected to survive.

A description of the truck and the person driving have not been released. Police are asking anyone with information on the hit-and-run to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (480-837-8446). You can also leave a tip at silentwitness.org. A caller with information that leads to an arrest could be eligible for a reward.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Robert Glazer was suffering from Parkinson's and the effects of Agent Orange during the Korea...
Veterans Affairs wants vets to reapply for benefits after PACT Act
For HOAs with parking rules before 2015, homeowners will have to vote to keep them or not...
New Arizona law gets rid of certain parking rules in HOA communities
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school

Latest News

From Elmo to toy drones to video games, Toy Insider has insight into what parents might want to...
The hottest toys this 2023 holiday season
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention finds that Tuberculosis cases in the country...
Tuberculosis cases are up in parts of Arizona
Welding is a specialized skill that involves bonding materials together through heat that many...
Goodyear high school granted money for welding classes
Sgt. Andrew P. Southard of Apache Junction was one of five soldiers who died in a helicopter...
Arizona soldier, 4 others dead after military helicopter crash overseas