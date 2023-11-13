Man seriously injured in hit-and-run collision in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is hospitalized in critical condition after being hit by a truck early Monday morning in west Phoenix. Police are now searching for the driver of that truck.

The hit-and-run happened around 12:30 a.m. on 35th Avenue just north of Thomas Road. According to Phoenix police, the man was crossing mid-block on 35th Avenue outside of a crosswalk when he was hit by a truck that was heading south. Officers arrived to find a man with serious injuries, and fire crews rushed him to the hospital. Police say he’s expected to survive.

A description of the truck and the person driving have not been released. Police are asking anyone with information on the hit-and-run to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (480-837-8446). You can also leave a tip at silentwitness.org. A caller with information that leads to an arrest could be eligible for a reward.

