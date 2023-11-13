Your Life
Illegal desert rave party leaves one dead, one injured near Superior

Pinal County Sheriff's deputies were called to a shooting in the desert near Superior that left...
Pinal County Sheriff's deputies were called to a shooting in the desert near Superior that left 1 person dead and another injured.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 7:19 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SUPERIOR, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) - An overnight party in the desert ended with a shooting that left one person dead and another injured Sunday morning.

On Saturday night, Pinal County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) officials say about 50 to 100 people were at an unregulated rave party in a desert area east of Superior along US 60 in the area of Uno Trail. Sunday around 9:50 a.m. PCSO deputies were called out to the area after reports of shots fired. One of the 911 calls came from the suspect, who reached out to report what happened.

The initial investigation by PCSO detectives determined the suspect had tried to steal a vehicle before shooting at least two people. One of the shooting victims died, and the second victim was taken to a hospital, where they are in stable condition.

PCSO says there is no threat to the community, and homicide detectives are handling the investigation.

Pinal County Sheriff officials say 1 person died and a second was injured after a shooting at...
Pinal County Sheriff officials say 1 person died and a second was injured after a shooting at an overnight party in the desert near Superior.(AZFamily)

