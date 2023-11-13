Your Life
Good Morning Glam: The ‘Cowboy Copper’ hair color craze

Stylists say the color craze is perfect for all skin tones and hair types.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 9:40 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) Welcome to Good Morning Glam, where each month, Veronica Amendola-Penzone, owner of BBV SALON in Old Town Scottsdale, stops by Good Morning Arizona with the latest trends and makeover ideas.

This month, it’s the hair color craze for fall and winter: cowboy copper. A mix between copper and auburn, it’s a warm look heading into a cooler season. And best yet, stylists say it’s the perfect color for all skin tones and hair types!

Watch the before and after videos as Veronica applies the “cowboy copper” look to this month’s model, Katrina.

Check out the before and after as the season's new hair craze is applied to this month's model, Katrina.

BBV SALON

7440 E. 6th Ave. #104, Scottsdale | (480) 874-8889

Website | Facebook | Instagram

Check out the before and after as Katrina's hair gets the "Cowboy Copper" makeover.
Check out the before and after as Katrina's hair gets the "Cowboy Copper" makeover.(Arizona's Family)

