Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder storm ahead in 4th quarter, beat Suns 111-99

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 35 points, Jalen Williams had 31 and the Oklahoma City Thunder used a big fourth quarter to beat the Phoenix Suns 111-99 on Sunday night
Phoenix Suns' Drew Eubanks (14) goes to the basket between Oklahoma City Thunders' Chet...
Phoenix Suns' Drew Eubanks (14) goes to the basket between Oklahoma City Thunders' Chet Holmgren (7) and Jalen Williams (8) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Phoenix, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)(Darryl Webb | AP)
By JACK THOMPSON
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 9:24 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 35 points, Jalen Williams had 31 and the Oklahoma City Thunder used a big fourth quarter to beat the Phoenix Suns 111-99 on Sunday night.

Rookie Chet Holmgren added 18 points for Oklahoma City. The Thunder outscored Phoenix 31-13 in the fourth quarter and won despite being outrebounded 52-33.

Josh Giddey had 10 points and 10 assists to help the Thunder win for the third time in four games to move to 6-4.

Gilgeous-Alexander and Williams combined to make 24 of 38 shots (63%) and the Thunder shot 49%. The Suns shot 38%, making 2 of 21 shots in the fourth quarter.

Kevin Durant led the Suns with 28 points and nine rebounds, and was 11 for 11 from the free-throw line. Bradley Beal had 15 points and eight rebounds, while Drew Eubanks scored 15 points off the bench. The Suns, playing without All-Star guard Devin Booker and backup Eric Gordon, fell to 4-6.

Neither team led by double figures until Gilgeous-Alexander’s 3-pointer with under four minutes to go gave the Thunder a 95-85 edge. The final margin was Oklahoma City's largest lead of the night.

Booker is sidelined by a sprained left ankle and Gordon sat out because of soreness in his left shoulder. Suns coach Frank Vogel said before the game that Gordon woke up with significant soreness from the last game.

NEXT

Thunder: Host San Antonio on Tuesday night in an NBA In-Season Tournament game.

Suns: Host Minnesota on Wednesday night.

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

