Free tax filing program rolling out soon by IRS, Arizona agency

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Come January 18th, the IRS is rolling out a pilot program to let taxpayers directly file their federal income taxes for free and eliminate paying a third-party service. Thirteen states, including Arizona, joined the IRS for this pilot program, which will be available throughout the entire 2024 tax season, to see if it’ll be beneficial for taxpayers.

The federal direct file tool will be found on the IRS’s website. It’ll be mobile-friendly on smartphones and tablets. This pilot program will be offered under a limited scope, and the IRS will release additional details on eligibility closer to tax season.

On top of federal tax filing, The Arizona Department of Revenue is partnering with Code for America to roll out a state-direct filing tool. Arizona will be one of four states also offering this option for state income taxes. The state direct filing tool will operate like the federal direct filing tool, except it will be accessed on the Arizona Department of Revenue’s and Code for America’s websites.

Rebecca Wilder with the department said, “Initially it will be for those taxpayers who lived in Arizona all year and did not receive income from any other state, and the income sources that are eligible will be limited to wages specifically social security benefits and unemployment benefits.”

You are also eligible for the state direct file tool if:

You want to claim the Earned Income Tax Credit, Child Tax Credit, or Credit for Other Dependents

You do NOT have self-employment income, including gig or contract work income

You do NOT want to claim the Premium Tax Credit, the Child and Dependent Care Credit, the American Opportunity Tax Credit or other educational credits

The pilot program will be assessed by the IRS and Arizona Department of Revenue for the entire 2024 tax season. If you are eligible, it’s encouraged you utilize the tool for order so both departments to see if the tool can be expanded to all taxpayers.

