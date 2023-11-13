Your Life
First Alert Weather: Rain possible in Phoenix area by the end of the week

AZFamily First Alert Weather 4 p.m. Update for Monday, 11/13/23
By Royal Norman
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 3:45 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - We have a decent chance for rain Friday in the Valley as a cutoff low approaches from the west. We still have a lot of uncertainty with the timing, but we’ve issued a First Alert for Friday since we haven’t had any rain since Sept. 12. Right now, the best “rain window” for metro Phoenix is 4 p.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday, but we could see showers before and after that. Regarding amounts, we think most Valley locations will see less than ¼ of an inch of rain. Now through Thursday, expect quiet weather with highs in the 80s.

This is a warm storm, so snow is only expected on the highest mountain peaks in Arizona above about 8500 feet. That means for the mountains, this will be a rain event. In the mountains, some areas could see up to 1 inch of rain over a 36-hour period. At this point, no weather watches or warnings have been issued.

As of 3 p.m., the high in the Valley was 88 degrees. That’s 10 degrees above “average” but not really close to the record on today of 93 set in 1999.

