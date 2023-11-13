Your Life
Food Drive
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

East Valley teens arrested for smuggling illegal migrants in Cochise County

Eli LaClaire (pictured left) and Landon Vert (pictured right).
19-year-old Eli LaClaire from Mesa and his passenger, 18-year-old Landon Vert from Gilbert were arrested in Cochise County Friday after deputies found the duo smuggling 5 illegal migrants from the border.(Cochise County Sheriff's Office)
By Jason Sillman
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 7:18 PM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) - Two teens Friday, one from Gilbert and the other from Mesa, after they were found trying to smuggle five illegal immigrants from the border, Cochise County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

Deputies said in a news release Sunday that 19-year-old Eli LaClaire from Mesa and 18-year-old Landon Vert from Gilbert were stopped in their 2009 Honda Ridgeline truck while traveling through the southern Arizona county on Highway 80. Sheriff’s officials said that both the driver (LaClaire) and his passenger (Vert) were arrested and booked on potential human smuggling charges. The migrants found inside the duo’s truck were handed over to the U.S. Border Patrol for processing.

Cochise County turning into a drug and human smuggling raceway as border crossings surge
A high-speed pursuit near the border in southeast Arizona is just another night for sheriff’s...

Law enforcement on the border has seen an uptick over the last year in teens from the U.S. being recruited by cartels on social media to smuggle migrants into the country illegally.

It was not immediately clear when the teens could face formal charges.

CONTINUING COVERAGE: Arizona's Family border watch

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Robert Glazer was suffering from Parkinson's and the effects of Agent Orange during the Korea...
Veterans Affairs wants vets to reapply for benefits after PACT Act
For HOAs with parking rules before 2015, homeowners will have to vote to keep them or not...
New Arizona law gets rid of certain parking rules in HOA communities
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school

Latest News

Pinal County Sheriff's deputies were called to a shooting in the desert near Superior that left...
Illegal desert rave party leaves one dead, one injured near Superior
Devin Booker and Eric Gordon won't be playing in Sunday's game against the Oklahoma City...
Devin Booker and Eric Gordon out as Phoenix Suns host Oklahoma City Thunder
A cool-down and possible rain chances for the Phoenix-area are in store next week.
Much needed rain in Arizona could be just around the corner
File image
Man dies after being stabbed north of Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport