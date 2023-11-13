Your Life
Food Drive
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Arizona soldier, 4 others dead after military helicopter crash overseas

The soldiers were on a MH-60 Black Hawk helicopter, similar to the UH-60M in the photo.
The soldiers were on a MH-60 Black Hawk helicopter, similar to the UH-60M in the photo.(U.S. Army)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 6:32 AM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/AP) — A U.S. Army Special Operations helicopter carrying five soldiers crashed Friday into the Mediterranean Sea. Of the five lives lost, one of them, Sgt. Andre P. Southerland was from Apache Junction, Arizona.

The Army’s public affairs office says there is no indication an attack caused the crash. Instead, the crew was training on refueling aircraft mid-flight when “an in-flight emergency” caused the crash, the Army said. The Army’s Combat Readiness Center is investigating the crash.

The names of all five soldiers who lost their lives are:

  • Chief Warrant Officer 3 Stephen R. Dwyer, 38, of Clarksville, Tennessee
  • Chief Warrant Officer 2 Shane M. Barnes, 34, of Sacramento, California
  • Staff Sgt. Tanner W. Grone, 26, of Gorham, New Hampshire
  • Sgt. Andrew P. Southard, 27, of Apache Junction, Arizona
  • Sgt. Cade M. Wolfe, 24, of Mankato, Minnesota.

The military first announced the crash on Saturday and said that the cause is under investigation, but there are no indications of any hostile activity involved. It said on Sunday that “search and rescue efforts began immediately, including nearby U.S. military aircraft and ships.”

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in a statement that “we mourn the tragic loss of five U.S. service members during a training accident in the Mediterranean Sea early Saturday morning.”

“While we continue to gather more information about this deadly crash, it is another stark reminder that the brave men and women who defend our great nation put their lives on the line each and every day to keep our country safe,” he said.

European Command said that out of respect for the families of the service members and in line with Department of Defense policy, the identities of the crew members are being withheld for 24 hours until the families of those killed have been notified.

It wasn’t immediately clear which military service the aircraft belonged to. The Air Force has sent additional squadrons to the region, and the USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier, which has an array of aircraft on board, has also been operating in the eastern Mediterranean.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Robert Glazer was suffering from Parkinson's and the effects of Agent Orange during the Korea...
Veterans Affairs wants vets to reapply for benefits after PACT Act
For HOAs with parking rules before 2015, homeowners will have to vote to keep them or not...
New Arizona law gets rid of certain parking rules in HOA communities
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school

Latest News

Welding is a specialized skill that involves bonding materials together through heat that many...
Goodyear high school granted money for welding classes
The boy died at the hospital while the man is in critical condition.
9-year-old dead, man in critical after being hit by car in Chandler
A cool-down and possible rain chances for the Phoenix-area are in store next week.
Much needed rain in Arizona could be just around the corner
19-year-old Eli LaClaire from Mesa and his passenger, 18-year-old Landon Vert from Gilbert were...
East Valley teens arrested for smuggling illegal migrants in Cochise County