Arizona child agency and Valley church holding annual toy drive for foster kids

The Arizona Department of Child Safety is holding its annual Christmas toy drive to benefit the children in foster care.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 11:35 AM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The holidays are a time for family, but imagine being a foster child without a family. It’s a sad reality for many kids in Arizona, which is why, every year, the Department of Child Safety holds a toy drive for kids in their care. For the past two years, the state agency has gotten a lot of help from Mission Community Church in Gilbert, which has donated thousands of gifts to the cause.

Good Morning Arizona was at the church this morning, where they are doing Something Good and getting ready for this year’s gift drive.

