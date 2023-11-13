Your Life
Aaron Rodgers tells NBC he targets a mid-December return from torn Achilles tendon

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) works the sidelines during the first half of an NFL...
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) works the sidelines during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)(AP)
By The Associated Press and MARK ANDERSON
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 8:36 PM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) — New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers said his goal is to return from a torn Achilles tendon by mid-December, NBC’s Melissa Stark reported during the telecast of the Jets’ game at Las Vegas on Sunday night.

Rodgers had hinted recently he hopes to return before the end of the season, but this is the most specific he has been. He suffered what was thought to be a season-ending injury in the opener against the Buffalo Bills.

“He said, ‘I know it sounds insane, but you do a good surgery, you have a good patient, it makes this possible,’” Stark said on the telecast.

However, Rodgers, who was on the sideline, told Stark he “just wasn’t feeling it” about throwing passes during pre-game warmups as he has the last several weeks.

Rodgers said he has been working on a weight-limiting treadmill, jogging at 50% of his body weight. His goal this week is to increase it to 75%.

___

AP Pro Football Writer Dennis Waszak Jr. contributed to this report.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

