Much needed rain in Arizona could be just around the corner

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Sunday is shaping up to be a nice one across Arizona! With some high pressure over the state, temperatures across the board will be slightly above average.

For the Phoenix area, we should be in the upper 70s for this time of the year; however, highs for the start of the work week will be in the mid-80s.

By Wednesday, expect a change in the weather! As the high pressure moves away, a storm in the Pacific will move into the east coast of the US and eventually push into Arizona. This will knock temps into the mid to low 70s for the second half of the week and into next weekend.

Our chance for rain increases from Thursday evening through Saturday. We are only tracking a 20% chance of rain for the Phoenix area so most places will remain dry. The last time Phoenix recorded measurable rainfall was back on September 12th.

