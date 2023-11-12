Your Life
Food Drive
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Much needed rain in Arizona could be just around the corner

7-day forecast for the phoenix area. Sunday high of 84, low of 63; Monday high of 87, low of...
A cool-down and possible rain chances for the Phoenix-area are in store next week.(azfamily)
By Steven Sarabia
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 4:06 PM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Sunday is shaping up to be a nice one across Arizona! With some high pressure over the state, temperatures across the board will be slightly above average.

For the Phoenix area, we should be in the upper 70s for this time of the year; however, highs for the start of the work week will be in the mid-80s.

By Wednesday, expect a change in the weather! As the high pressure moves away, a storm in the Pacific will move into the east coast of the US and eventually push into Arizona. This will knock temps into the mid to low 70s for the second half of the week and into next weekend.

Our chance for rain increases from Thursday evening through Saturday. We are only tracking a 20% chance of rain for the Phoenix area so most places will remain dry. The last time Phoenix recorded measurable rainfall was back on September 12th.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Robert Glazer was suffering from Parkinson's and the effects of Agent Orange during the Korea...
Veterans Affairs wants vets to reapply for benefits after PACT Act
For HOAs with parking rules before 2015, homeowners will have to vote to keep them or not...
New Arizona law gets rid of certain parking rules in HOA communities
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school

Latest News

First Alert Weather Update 11/12/23
It’s warmer than normal in Arizona but there could be some rain this week
AZFAMILY | First Alert Weather Update for 6 a.m. Sunday 11/12/23
It's a light jacket morning in Phoenix
AZFamily First Alert Weather 9 p.m. Update for Saturday, 11/11/23
Temperatures could hit upper 80s by Tuesday for Phoenix area
AZFamily First Alert Weather 5 p.m. Update for Saturday, 11/11/23
Above-average temperatures sticking around for Arizona