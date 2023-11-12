Mom, son in hospital after stabbing in Laveen home

LAVEEN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A mom and son are in the hospital Sunday morning after a suspect attacked the mother with a knife in Laveen.

Around 1:40 a.m., police were called to a home in the Rogers Ranch neighborhood near 51st Avenue and Baseline Road. Arriving officers say they found a woman stabbed and her son with cuts. They were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

According to police, the teen son attempted to stop the suspect from stabbing his mom, which was how he got cut. The suspect is in police custody.

It’s unknown what relationship the suspect has with the mother and son, nor have police said what led up to the attack.

