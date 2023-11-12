Your Life
Man walking against the light hit, killed by drivers in Maryvale

Giovany Escobedo died at the scene.
Giovany Escobedo died at the scene.(Arizona's Family)
By David Baker
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 5:26 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Police said a man was walking in the crosswalk but against the light when he was hit and killed by a driver in Maryvale on Friday evening.

It happened at 83rd Avenue and Osborn Road around 6 p.m. Police said 29-year-old Giovany Escobedo didn’t have the signal to walk but was in the crosswalk anyway when a driver hit him. He then fell to the ground and was hit by an unknown number of other drivers. He died at the scene.

The first driver stayed on the scene and he wasn’t impaired, police said. The other drivers didn’t stop. Police didn’t say if they were looking for the other drivers. An investigation is underway.

