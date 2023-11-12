Your Life
Man dead after stabbing near Phoenix Sky Harbor

File image
File image(Arizona's Family)
By Kit Silavong
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 1:09 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man died overnight after he was stabbed in an area north of Phoenix Sky Harbor.

Police were called around 7:30 p.m. Saturday to the area of Roosevelt and 32nd streets to check on an injured person. When police arrived, they found 33-year-old Milton Gonzales bleeding from a stab wound. Responding Phoenix Fire Department paramedics treated him on the scene and took him to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

Detectives are investigating the stabbing and asking anyone with information to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (480-837-8446) for Spanish speakers. You can also leave an anonymous tip on the Silent Witness website at silentwitness.org. You remain completely anonymous.

