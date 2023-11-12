Man dead after house party shooting in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man died early Sunday morning after he was shot at a large party at a house in west Phoenix. Police were called to the house, located near Camelback Road and 55th Avenue, where arriving officers saw a “chaotic scene with hundreds of people running away.”

The officers found 23-year-old Carlos Vences, Jr. had been shot, and he was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died. Detectives are investigating what happened at the party, what led up to the shooting and who shot Vences with a gun.

If you have any information regarding this case, you may contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (480-837-8446) for Spanish speaking. You can also leave an anonymous tip on the Silent Witness website at silentwitness.org. You remain completely anonymous and could earn a cash reward for information leading to the arrest and/or indictment of the suspect(s) of this crime.

