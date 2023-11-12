Your Life
Man accused of starting deadly house fire in Phoenix has lengthy criminal history

By David Baker
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 8:04 PM MST
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The man who investigators say intentionally started a house fire that killed an 86-year-old woman in north Phoenix faced a judge on Saturday and Arizona’s Family he has learned has a long criminal record.

Wayne Everett Tweed had his initial court appearance after being booked into jail on multiple charges, including first-degree murder, attempted murder, arson, kidnapping and drugs. His bond was set at $2 million cash only.

According to court records, he had a manslaughter conviction in the 1980s. He had drug and weapons violation convictions in Maricopa County in 1996 and served time in 2005 for stealing a car. In 2014, he was sent to prison again for third-degree burglary.

Investigators said he was living with Elizabeth Bell, but for some reason, on Thursday, he intentionally set her house on fire around 1:30 p.m. near 39th Avenue and Mohawk Lane, which is just north of the Loop 101 Agua Fria Freeway. Tweed took off and when firefighters put out the fire, they found Bell’s body inside the home. Another victim, a 59-year-old man, was taken to the hospital but should survive. Police said that victim gave them information that led them to Tweed. Detectives said both Tweed and the other man lived at Bell’s home.

On Friday, officers surrounded a home a few blocks north of Bell’s on Rose Garden Lane. Police said they then took Tweed into custody. Prosecutors said during Saturday’s hearing that he tried to flee when police showed up. A 47-year-old woman was also arrested at the house but police say it was on felony warrants unrelated to the fire. She was living at the home where Tweed was found. Court documents are expected to be released on Monday and should give more details about the case.

