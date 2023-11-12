It’s warmer than normal in Arizona but there’s could be some rain this week

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Temperatures will remain warmer than normal Sunday in Phoenix with a high temperature at 84 degrees. The average for this time of the year is 78 degrees.

Due to high pressure building over the region, temperatures will continue to warm into the upper 80s the next couple of days. Because of the strong ridge of high pressure building in, with a trough to our southwest, this will tighten the pressure gradient and create breezy to windy conditions across the state on Monday. The higher terrain areas could see winds around 30 mph. But we are tracking some big changes as we head into the second half of the week!

As the low-pressure system to our southwest finally shifts slightly eastward late next week, we bring rain chances into the forecast! The best chances look to be north and east of Phoenix Thursday and Friday. Rain chances die down by the weekend with drier air moving in. If we do get rain in phoenix, it doesn’t look to be much. Still a few days out, so we will keep you posted on this system! The good news is that it will cool temperatures down, into the 70s Thursday through the weekend.

