Your Life
Food Drive
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Family dog chased away suspects in Phoenix home break-in

A man in the house struck one of the suspects, who then shot the man.
A man in the house struck one of the suspects, who then shot the man.(Arizona's Family)
By Kit Silavong
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 11:12 AM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A family dog chased out home invaders Saturday night after they broke into a home in Phoenix, police say.

Officers were called to a home in a neighborhood near Central Avenue and Apache Street, just north of Interstate 17, around 11:30 p.m. Police say a group of men with guns forced their way inside the victim’s home, which was about when the dog attacked the men and forced them to run away. However, one of the suspects then shot at the victim, striking him. The shooting victim was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not yet provided information on who the men were or if anyone is in custody.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Robert Glazer was suffering from Parkinson's and the effects of Agent Orange during the Korea...
Veterans Affairs wants vets to reapply for benefits after PACT Act
For HOAs with parking rules before 2015, homeowners will have to vote to keep them or not...
New Arizona law gets rid of certain parking rules in HOA communities
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school

Latest News

Just before midnight, authorities say a Toyota 4-Runner and Honda CRV collided near 67th Avenue...
Driver killed, 4 hospitalized after head-on collision in Peoria
A suspect, not yet identified by Phoenix police, is in custody. The teen was cut as he tried to...
Stabbing in Laveen home puts mom, son in hospital
A 23-year-old man died after he was shot during a house party at a home in west Phoenix
Man dead after house party shooting in west Phoenix
A suspect is in Phoenix police custody after a mother and son were attacked with a knife in...
Mom, son in hospital after stabbing in Laveen home